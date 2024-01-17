First up. Saudi Arabia's championship will be without one star

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has definitively decided to leave the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, as reported by insider David Ornstein.

The 33-year-old Englishman has reached an agreement with his club for the early termination of his contract without any compensation. His contract with Al-Ittihad was originally set to run until the summer of 2026. During his time in the Asian championship, Henderson earned €20 million.

Henderson's new club will be Ajax in Amsterdam. The player and the club have almost finalized all the terms of the contract.

From 2011 to 2023, Henderson played for Liverpool. During his time with the club, he won the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League once each. Al-Ittihad signed the Englishman for €14 million. He played 19 matches for Steven Gerrard's team and recorded 5 assists.

Ajax is having a relatively weak season. After 17 rounds, they are only in 5th place in the Eredivisie, and they finished third in their group in the UEFA Europa League. In the Conference League Round of 16, Ajax will face the Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Earlier it became known that Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino may also leave the Saudi Arabian championship.