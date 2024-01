Первый пошел. Чемпионат Саудовской Аравии останется без одной звезды

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Henderson has reached agreement with Al Etiffaq to leave Saudi Pro League club. 33yo & #AlEttifaq in process of finalising contract termination. Henderson has agreed in principle to join Ajax; now details/paperwork @TheAthleticFC #Ajax https://t.co/FBXfvAwMFL

— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 17, 2024