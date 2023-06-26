The legendary Robbie Keane began his coaching career

The press service of Maccabi Tel Aviv has announced on their official website the appointment of Robbie Keane as the head coach.

The Irish specialist has signed a contract with the Israeli club until the summer of 2025. In the previous season, the club finished in third place in the Israeli league and secured a spot in the UEFA Conference League.

42-year-old Keane previously served as a player-coach for ATK in India. He has also worked as an assistant coach for the Irish national team, Middlesbrough, and Leeds United.