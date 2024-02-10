The legendary Italian striker left the coaching chair of the Serie A outsider

Former AC Milan striker and Italian national team player Filippo Inzaghi transitioned to coaching after retiring from professional football. Under his guidance, several Italian teams have flourished, including Milan, Venezia, Bologna, Brescia, and others.

His latest managerial stint was with Salernitana. The Italian football legend joined the "Sea Horses" only in October of last year, following the dismissal of Paulo Sousa.

Under Inzaghi's leadership, the team played eighteen matches, losing eleven times, drawing four times, and winning three times.

However, yesterday's defeat against Empoli (1:3) proved decisive, and after several hours of deliberation, Salernitana President Danilo Iervolino and General Manager Walter Sabatini decided to make a coaching change.

While there is no official statement yet, according to Sky Sports, the decision has been made unequivocally.

🚨 Filippo Inzaghi has been sacked from Salernitana. Announcement expected in the next few hours.





It is reported that Inzaghi was present at the team's training session today, but afterward, he received a call from Sabatini, who informed the former coach of the news. Additionally, according to sources, Filippo Inzaghi has already left the sports center.

Currently, Salernitana occupies the bottom spot in the league table, and to avoid relegation, the team needs to gather six more points. Salernitana has only been in the top division of Italian football for three seasons, having previously played in Serie B.