The legendary Croatian footballer is on the verge of relocating to Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 10:08
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitić is nearing a move to the Saudi Arabian league.

According to the information from insider Fabrizio Romano, the player has been invited by Al-Shabab. The Saudi club is interested in completing the player's transfer immediately. At the moment, negotiations between the parties are ongoing.

It is noted that the Croatian midfielder himself is inclined to accept the offer from the Saudis and change his club affiliation in January.

The 35-year-old Rakitić has been representing Sevilla since 2020, marking his second stint with the team. Prior to this, the midfielder played for Sevilla from 2011 to 2014 before moving to Barcelona for €18 million.

During his time with Barcelona, Rakitić won the Spanish championship four times and triumphed in the UEFA Champions League. With Sevilla, the player won the UEFA Europa League trophy twice.

In the current season, the experienced midfielder has played in 27 matches across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

