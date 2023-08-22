The legendary Carlos Tevez became the head coach of the Argentine club

The press service of "Independiente" from Avellaneda has officially announced on their website the appointment of the legendary Carlos Tevez as the head coach.

The specialist has signed a contract with the club that will be valid until December 31, 2024. In this role, he succeeded Ricardo Zelinski, whose contract with the club was terminated on August 14.

"Independiente" is a 17-time champion of Argentina and has also won the Copa Libertadores seven times. However, the club is currently going through a tough period. In the first part of the current season, the club finished in 24th place in the Argentine Primera Division standings. In the second part of the season, "Independiente" started with a home defeat against "Colon" from Santa Fe with a score of 0:1.

The 39-year-old Tevez previously coached "Rosario Central," which he left at the end of the previous season.

During his playing career, Tevez represented "Boca Juniors," "Corinthians," "West Ham United," "Manchester United," "Manchester City," "Juventus," again "Boca Juniors," "Shanghai Shenhua," and again "Boca Juniors."