The legendary Andres Iniesta has signed a contract with a new club

Press service of the "Emirates" club from the United Arab Emirates has announced on their official website the transfer of legendary Spanish midfielder Andrés Iniesta.

The player was a free agent, and therefore, the club from the UAE acquired him for free. The midfielder has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2024. The contract will include an option for the possibility of extending the agreement for one more year.

39-year-old Iniesta is a legend of Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He played for the Catalan club from 2002 to 2018. He played a total of 674 matches for the club in all competitions, scored 57 goals, and provided 137 assists. With Barcelona, Iniesta became a nine-time champion of Spain (2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18), won the Copa del Rey six times (2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18), won the Spanish Super Cup seven times (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016), claimed the UEFA Champions League title four times (2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15), won the UEFA Super Cup three times (2009, 2011, 2015), and secured the FIFA Club World Cup three times (2009, 2011, 2015).

From 2018 to 2023, Iniesta played for the Japanese club "Vissel Kobe". He played a total of 134 matches for the club in all competitions, scored 26 goals, and provided 25 assists. With the club, he won the Japanese Cup in 2019 and also secured the Japanese Super Cup in 2020.

From 2006 to 2018, Iniesta played for the Spanish national team. He played a total of 131 matches for the Spanish national team, scored 14 goals, and provided 30 assists. With the Spanish national team, Iniesta won the European Championship twice (2008 and 2012) and also became a World Cup champion in 2010.