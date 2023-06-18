The last participant of La Liga in the new season is known

In the return leg of the Spanish Segunda playoff final for the right to play in La Liga in the new season, Alaves won.

The team snatched a victory over Levante in a tough match, scoring the only goal of the match on penalties in the end of extra time.

Recall that Valladolid, Espanyol and Elche have all relegated to the Segunda.

In turn, Alaves, Las Palmas and Granada rose to La Liga,