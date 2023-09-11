The head of the Spanish Football Federation resigned after kissing a football player

Luis Rubiales has decided to resign from his post as head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The organization posted a corresponding statement on its website.

Let us recall that after the final of the Women's World Cup 2023, during the award ceremony for the Spanish national team, Luis Rubiales kissed soccer player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips. After the incident, the functionary admitted his guilt, but attributed to Hermoso words that she did not say to justify himself.

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual harassment in the workplace. The football player testified at the prosecutor's office in the case of kissing without consent.

In addition, Rubiales left his post as FIFA vice president. Before this, FIFA suspended the functionary from any activities related to football.

In addition to Rubiales, the head coach of the Spanish women's national team, Jorge Wilda, lost his position. He took the side of Rubiales in this conflict.