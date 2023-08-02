RU RU
The head coach of “Dnipro-1” confirmed the mass poisoning in the team

Dnipro-1 head coach Oleksandr Kucher confirmed rumors that before the return match of the second qualifying round of the Champions League with Panathinaikos, his team suffered a mass poisoning.

According to the expert, while already in Greece, eight football players and seven club employees who did not sleep all night before the match were poisoned.

“Some of them had a bad time in the dressing room, but they went into the second half anyway. Also, the defender that we replaced was also bad. He just couldn’t continue the game. There were a lot of players on the field in this match who were poisoned.

In general, I liked the guys, I liked the way they played. They are great, I am very grateful to them for this game," he said.

Recall that rumors about the poisoning of the players and the coaching staff of the vice-champion of Ukraine appeared before the game with the Greeks.

The return game, which took place yesterday, ended in a draw 2:2, although the Ukrainian team won with a score of 2:1. In the first meeting, Dnipro-1 lost with a score of 1:3.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
