The forward of Arsenal has unexpectedly decided to become an American

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has decided to represent the United States national team.

"Let's make history," the player wrote on his Instagram, accompanied by a photo of the US men's national team logo.

Balogun holds dual citizenship of England and the United States. Initially, he played for the England U17 junior team, then represented the US U18 team in a few matches. Afterward, he played for England again at U18, U20, and U21 levels.

In the current season, the 21-year-old Balogun is on loan at Reims, where he has played 36 matches in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists. His contract with Arsenal is valid until the summer of 2025.