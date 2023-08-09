The first coaching resignation of the season is brewing in Ukrainian football

The head coach of the Poltava team "Vorskla" Viktor Skrypnyk may soon be dismissed from his post.

After a disastrous match with Rukh in Lviv, where the team was defeated 1:4, the coach was on the verge of being fired.

This was the second defeat in a row for Vorskla, after they dropped out of the Conference League, losing to the Georgian team Dila (score 1:3, 2:1).

After the match in Lviv, one of the leaders of the club (or his representative) had a tough conversation with the players in the locker room. An unpleasant conversation also took place with the head coach Viktor Skripnik, although he did not blame himself, but expressed his claims to the interlocutor.

Despite the emotional tension, there have not yet been any drastic actions in Vorskla. However, if the team does not improve their game and results in the next matches, the likelihood of Viktor Skrypnyk being sacked will become very high.

After the match with Rukh, Viktor Skrypnyk looked depressed and did not appear either for a flash interview with UPL-TV journalists or for a press conference, for which the club could receive a fine.