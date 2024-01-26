The English Premier League club has taken notice of a player from the Polish youth national team

Young Polish players continue to attract interest from clubs in top leagues. Previously, we reported on the interest in Śląsk's player Karol Borys, but he is not the only one on the radar of leading European clubs.

The portal mkszaglebie.pl reports interest from Brentford in 20-year-old midfielder Tomasz Pieńko from Lubin's Zagłębie. However, it is emphasized that the transfer is unlikely to happen in winter, but a move might occur at least in the summer when the attacking midfielder gains more experience in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

In the current season, the Zagłębie academy graduate played 19 matches for the first team, contributing with one assist. In September 2023, the youth Polish national team player, with five appearances to his name, extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2026. Transfermarkt values him at two million euros.