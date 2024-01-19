Clubs from the top European leagues are competing for the Polish wonderkid

Several prominent European clubs are vying for the signing of the 17-year-old Polish attacking midfielder Karol Borys.

According to journalist Bartosz Wieczórek, Fiorentina, Feyenoord, Girona, and Hull City are among the clubs competing for his signature. His current club, Śląsk Wrocław, the leader of the Polish Ekstraklasa, is hoping to receive at least 2 million euros plus bonuses for Borys.

While Feyenoord may present a strong offer, other clubs are also expressing interest in the 17-year-old Pole. In the current season, Borys has played in three matches for the first team and an equal number of games for the reserve team in the fourth-tier Polish division.

Despite his young age, he is already among the top 5 players at Śląsk in terms of transfer value, with Transfermarkt estimating Borys at 1 million euros.

