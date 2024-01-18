RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The defender from Feyenoord is attracting interest from European giants

The defender from Feyenoord is attracting interest from European giants

Football news Today, 05:01
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The defender from Feyenoord is attracting interest from European giants Photo: twitter.com/EthanTaIks / author unknown

Аgent of Slovak defender David Gančko from Feyenoord, Branislav Jasurek, has spoken about the interest in his client from top European clubs.

According to the representative of the Slovak player in an interview with the Czech portal TN, Gančko is being pursued not only by Liverpool and PSG, as previously informed by Nicola Skira, but a transfer in the winter is almost ruled out:

"As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs, but also with others who are exploring the situation with David. In my estimation, 80-90% chance is that David will stay in Rotterdam because Feyenoord is fighting for the Champions League, and people at Feyenoord know that they will sell David in the summer, and perhaps it will be more profitable than now."

In the current season, Gančko has participated in 25 matches for Feyenoord, scoring one goal and providing two assists. In December 2023, the center-back extended his contract with the Rotterdam team, which is now valid until June 2028. Transfermarkt values the player at 35 million euros.

Earlier, we reported that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for several weeks.

Popular news
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 11:44 Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024