The defender from Feyenoord is attracting interest from European giants

Аgent of Slovak defender David Gančko from Feyenoord, Branislav Jasurek, has spoken about the interest in his client from top European clubs.

According to the representative of the Slovak player in an interview with the Czech portal TN, Gančko is being pursued not only by Liverpool and PSG, as previously informed by Nicola Skira, but a transfer in the winter is almost ruled out:

"As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs, but also with others who are exploring the situation with David. In my estimation, 80-90% chance is that David will stay in Rotterdam because Feyenoord is fighting for the Champions League, and people at Feyenoord know that they will sell David in the summer, and perhaps it will be more profitable than now."

In the current season, Gančko has participated in 25 matches for Feyenoord, scoring one goal and providing two assists. In December 2023, the center-back extended his contract with the Rotterdam team, which is now valid until June 2028. Transfermarkt values the player at 35 million euros.

Earlier, we reported that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for several weeks.