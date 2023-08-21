The defeat of Dynamo, the failure of Shakhtar: the results of the 4th round of the UPL

The matches of the 4th round of the Ukrainian Premier League took place. It's worth noting the defeat of "Dynamo" by "Chornomorets," the missed victory of "Shakhtar" in the match against "Kryvbas," the defeat of "Dnipro-1" by "Obolon," as well as the draw between "Zorya" and "Alexandria."

"Chornomorets" Odesa - "Dynamo" Kyiv - 3:2 (1:0, 2:2)

Goals: Avagimyan (21), Shtogrin (53), Iede (90) - Yarmolenko (49), Sydorchuk (61).

"Kryvbas" Kryvyi Rih - "Shakhtar" Donetsk - 3:3 (2:3, 1:0)

Goals: Kashchuk, 8 - 0:1, Kryskyiv, 18 - 0:2, Khomchenovskyi, 24 - 1:2, Kryskyiv, 43 - 1:3, Kozhushko, 44 - 2:3, Beskorovainyi, 64 - 3:3.

LNZ Cherkasy - "Polesye" Zhytomyr - 1:2 (0:0, 1:2)

Goals: Arielson, 51 - 0:1, Kushnirenko, 83 - 0:2, Shestakov, 88 - 1:2.

"Zorya" Luhansk - "Alexandria" Oleksandriia - 0:0.

"Veres" Rivne - "Vorskla" Poltava - 1:2 (1:2, 0:0)

Goals: Kucherov, 6 (own goal) - 0:1, Yurchenko, 18 - 0:2, Sharai, 20 - 1:2.

"Metalist 1925" Kharkiv - "Minai" Minai - 1:0 (0:0, 1:0)

Goal: Dmytrenko, 71 - 1:0.

"Rukh" Vynnyky - "Kolos" Kovalivka - 1:1 (0:1, 1:0)

Goals: Tsurykov, 35 - 0:1, Sliubik, 56 - 1:1.

"Dnipro-1" Dnipro - "Obolon" Kyiv - 1:2 (1:0, 0:2)

Goals: Pikhalenok, 16 (penalty) - 1:0, Taranukha, 46 - 1:1, Krasnoper, 83 - 1:2.

Team Standings: "Rukh" - 10, "Chornomorets" - 9, "Kolos," "Shakhtar" - 8, "Alexandria," "Kryvbas" - 7, "Dynamo" - 6 (3), "Polesye" - 6, "Obolon," "Zorya" - 4, "Dnipro-1" - 4 (3), "Metalist 1925," "Vorskla" - 3 (3) LNZ - 4, "Veres," "Minai" - 1.