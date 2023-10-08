The Clermont goalkeeper lost consciousness during the match against Montpellier
Photo: football24.ua/ Author unknown
During the eighth round of the French Ligue 1, Montpellier faced Clermont in a match where, during added time in the second half, fans threw a firecracker towards Clermont's goalkeeper, Mory Diaw, which exploded near his legs. The goalkeeper lost consciousness and was carried off the field on a stretcher.
Following this incident, Clermont defender Neto Borges made an obscene gesture towards the Montpellier fans and was subsequently sent off by the match referee.
As a result, the match was stopped in the 97th minute. At that moment, Montpellier was leading 4-2. The further fate of the match is currently unknown.
