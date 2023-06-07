The champion of Bulgaria has been determined

In the 35th and final round of the Bulgarian championship, "Ludogorets" defeated "Cherno More" with a score of 1-0 away and won the championship title.

The goal by Matias Tissera secured the victory for the away team.

Thanks to the win, "Ludogorets" guaranteed themselves the first place, edging out Sofia's CSKA by one point. Sofia's CSKA 1948 took the third spot.

"Ludogorets" became champions for the 12th consecutive time and the 12th time in their history. Only CSKA (31) and "Levski" (26) have won the title more times.