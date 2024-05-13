Daily Weekend. Man United continue to collapse, Paris said goodbye to Mbappé

The club season is already reaching its endgame, with only a couple of league rounds and European club tournaments finals left to play. But, this is the most interesting time, as not everything is clear in the leagues. Dailysports brings you a look at what the weekend was like in the world of football.

Manchester United updates the club's anti-records

Manchester United lost their penultimate Premier League match 0-1 to Arsenal on Sunday, almost ending their chances of qualifying for the Premier League. But that was not the only thing that marked the match at Old Trafford.

"Mancunians" this season lost for the ninth time on their own field, then repeated the club's anti-record, which was last set exactly 50 years ago, namely in the season 1973/1974. It is noteworthy that this disappointing achievement can be renewed, as the Red Devils will host Newcastle at home on 15 May.

Bologna return to the Champions League after 60 years

To be precise, the Rossoblu will be playing in the Champions League for the first time, as they previously played only in the predecessor of this tournament - the European Champions Cup back in 1964, where they were eliminated in the preliminary round after losing to Anderlecht.

Bologna will also play in the European Cup for the first time since 2002, when the team reached the final of the now quite forgotten Intertoto Cup, where they lost to Fulham 3-5 on aggregate. Due to their long absence from European tournaments, the Rossoblu will be represented in the Champions League 2024/2025 league stage in the fourth basket, where they will obviously have to play against higher-ranked opponents.

Mbappé's farewell to Paris ended with a bitter aftertaste

PSG hosted Toulouse in the 33rd round of Ligue 1, and this match was the last one for Paris star Kylian Mbappé with the home crowd. The farewell was marked by a beautiful performance before the game, and in the eighth minute the striker opened the scoring in the match. However, Mbappé did not manage to leave beautifully, as PSG lost to Toulouse with the score 1:3.

The forward will be able to put a fat end to his history with the Parisian club in the French Cup final with Olympique Lyonnais, although the capital's team still have two away matches in the championship: against Nice and Metz.

Arteta renews the achievements of Wenger's legendary team

In the 2003/2004 season, Arsène Wenger's legendary Arsenal of London had 26 wins to become champions of England and set what seemed to be a perpetual record for the number of matches won. But, exactly 20 years later, Mikel Arteta has hit that figure for the French great.

A 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday enabled Arsenal to win for the 27th time this season and renew that achievement. However, it remains to be seen whether the Canaries can become champions even with a record number of wins.

Yes, Arsenal are now ahead of Manchester City by one point, but Pep Guardiola's team have a game in hand, so the fate of the championship will not be clear until the last round.

5-0 and 50 matches without defeat for Bayer

Bayer Leverkusen this season has broken every conceivable and unthinkable European record for the number of matches without defeat, often escaping defeat in the final minutes, or even seconds of meetings.

Still, the match of the 33rd round of the Bundesliga against Bochum was played at a rather quiet pace, and the "pharmacists" brought the score to a crushing 5:0. 5:0 also symbolises the number of games Bayer have played without defeat in all tournaments - 50.