The Newcastle winger has emerged as a priority target for the English grandee

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has had a hand in 22 goals for the Magpies this season, and it is his actions on the pitch that have attracted the attention of big-name clubs.

According to the Daily Star, the 23-year-old could return to the Merseyside from where he moved to Newcastle in the winter of 2023, but not to Everton, but to Liverpool, who are interested in Gordon. It is noteworthy that until the age of 11, it was in the academy of the Reds that he was brought up.

The publication does not name the exact sums, but it is believed that to test the determination of Newcastle to keep their young star, a hundred million pounds will be enough. It remains unclear whether Liverpool are willing to shell out such a sum.

Gordon has played 47 games for Newcastle this season, in which he scored 11 goals and gave as many assists. Transfermarkt values him at 50 million euros.