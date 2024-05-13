"We have one option - to win the game" - Man City head coach on the match with Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts ahead of the match against Tottenham.

According to the Spanish specialist, there is only one option for the Citizens - to win this game. However, he notes that Manchester City will not become the winner of the Premier League, even if they defeat Tottenham.

The match between Manchester City and Spurs will take place on Tuesday, May 14, and will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. This encounter is part of a rescheduled fixture from matchday 34. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch.

It's worth noting that Guardiola's future at Manchester City is not yet fully determined. Currently, he is under contract with the club until July 2025. What lies ahead remains a significant mystery for the public. The management of the Citizens desperately want to extend the stay of the Spanish specialist in Manchester, but they realise that the final decision will be up to Guardiola.