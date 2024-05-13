Manchester United vs Newcastle: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

In the rescheduled Matchday 34 of the English Premier League, Manchester United will face Newcastle United. The Dailysports team has prepared information on when and where to watch this match.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: what you need to know about the match

The Red Devils are currently displaying rather unstable results. In their last five games, United has secured two victories, two draws, and suffered two defeats. Erik ten Hag's team sits in eighth place in the Premier League table, with 54 points from 36 matches. With only a three-point gap from the European qualification zone, they must secure a victory in this game if they aim to qualify for European competitions.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, has three points more than Manchester United. Currently, Newcastle United has accumulated 57 points from 36 matches this season. They still have a chance to compete for the fifth position. With a six-point gap from fifth place, they could potentially overtake Tottenham with two consecutive victories. In their last five games, the Magpies have shown good football: three victories, one draw, and one defeat.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: when and where will the match take place

The rescheduled Matchday 34 fixture between Manchester United and Newcastle United will take place on Wednesday at 21:00 Central European Time. The referee will kick off the proceedings at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Manchester United vs Newcastle: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TalkSportk, Sky

United States - SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, USA Network, nbcsports.com

Other countries: