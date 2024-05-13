Manchester United vs Newcastle: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
In the rescheduled Matchday 34 of the English Premier League, Manchester United will face Newcastle United. The Dailysports team has prepared information on when and where to watch this match.
Manchester United vs Newcastle: what you need to know about the match
The Red Devils are currently displaying rather unstable results. In their last five games, United has secured two victories, two draws, and suffered two defeats. Erik ten Hag's team sits in eighth place in the Premier League table, with 54 points from 36 matches. With only a three-point gap from the European qualification zone, they must secure a victory in this game if they aim to qualify for European competitions.
Newcastle United, on the other hand, has three points more than Manchester United. Currently, Newcastle United has accumulated 57 points from 36 matches this season. They still have a chance to compete for the fifth position. With a six-point gap from fifth place, they could potentially overtake Tottenham with two consecutive victories. In their last five games, the Magpies have shown good football: three victories, one draw, and one defeat.
Manchester United vs Newcastle: when and where will the match take place
The rescheduled Matchday 34 fixture between Manchester United and Newcastle United will take place on Wednesday at 21:00 Central European Time. The referee will kick off the proceedings at 21:00 Central European Time.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 12:00
- New York 15:00
- Panama 15:00
- Toronto 15:00
- Port of Spain 16:00
- London 20:00
- Yaoundé 21:00
- Abuja 21:00
- Cape Town 22:00
- New Delhi 00:30
- Sydney 05:00
- Kiribati 07:00
Manchester United vs Newcastle: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
- Canada - fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
- South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
- United Kingdom - TalkSportk, Sky
- United States - SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, USA Network, nbcsports.com
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD
- Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
- Barbados - Csport.tv
- Belize - Paramount+
- Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV
- Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - Now Player
- India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV
- Ireland - TalkSportk, Sky
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Sport
- Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
- Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Nauru - Sky Sport
- Palau - Sky Sport
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD
- Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Sport
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now
- Singapore - Star Hub
- Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
- South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now
- Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
- Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Tonga - Sky Sport
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Sport
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now