The Algerian national team could be led by a two-time AFCON winner

The Algerian national team could be led by a two-time AFCON winner

Football news Today, 08:01
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
The Algerian national team could be led by a two-time AFCON winner

On January 24th, the Algerian Football Federation resigned the head coach of the national team, Djamel Belmadi. However, it is already known who is being considered as his successor.

According to RMC Sport, the potential candidate is French coach Hervé Renard, who is well-acquainted with African football. The 55-year-old coach is a two-time winner of the Africa Cup of Nations (with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015) and has previously worked with national teams from Morocco and Angola. He previously coached in Algeria in 2011, leading the UMS Algiers club.

Currently, Renard is the coach of the French women's national team, with his contract running until the end of the 2024 Olympic Games. It is expected that Renard may not intend to extend his contract.

During the current Africa Cup of Nations, the Algerian national team failed to win any matches, finishing with two points in Group D and not advancing to the knockout stage.

