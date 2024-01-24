RU RU NG NG KE KE
The Algerian national team has forced the resignation of its head coach

The Algerian national team has forced the resignation of its head coach

Football news Today, 13:03
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The head coach of the Algerian national team, Djamel Belmadi, has been relieved of his duties, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Belmadi began his coaching career shortly after ending his playing career in 2010, taking charge of the coaching staff at the Qatari club Lekhwiya. In his first season with the club, Belmadi led the team to a historic championship. In 2018, he returned to his homeland, taking over the Algerian national team.

Together with the national team, he won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019. During the knockout stage, they defeated all their opponents with a scoreline of 1-0, ultimately overcoming Senegal in the final with a goal in the second minute of the match.

However, in the subsequent AFCON, Djamel Belmadi, along with the national team, failed to advance from the group stage. They suffered defeats to Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea, and drew with Sierra Leone. Despite being given another chance, the head coach couldn't turn the team's fortunes around. Algeria finished last in the group alongside Angola, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania, managing two draws and a 0-1 loss to Mauritania.

We would like to remind you that the Ivory Coast national team has also dismissed the head coach of the national team.

Related teams and leagues
Algeria Africa Cup of Nations
