Angola and Burkina Faso in the playoffs, Algeria finishes last. Summary of Group D in the AFCON

On Tuesday, January 23, the final matches of the third round of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations took place in Group D.

Angola faced Burkina Faso, while in the parallel match, Algeria attempted to salvage their situation against Mauritania.

Angola - Burkina Faso - 2:0

The Angolan national team had a more than successful start to the tournament, so they approached the final match with confidence. In the first half, the nominal guests attacked more, but it was the hosts who scored. One of Angola's two shots found the target. Mabululu opened the scoring in the match.

In the second half, the game continued in a similar vein: the Red and Greens attacked and took shots at the goal, while the Angolans scored. Zini sealed the final score in the match.

With seven points in hand, Angola advanced to the playoffs from the top spot in the group. Burkina Faso gathered four points and secured a place in the Round of 16 in second position.

Mauritania - Algeria - 1:0

The Algerian national team needed a victory, but the Desert Foxes failed to accomplish the task. Mauritania secured the victory thanks to a goal from Dellahi Yali in the first half. All attempts by the nominal guests to salvage the match were unsuccessful.

With three points, Mauritania became the third team in the group. Algeria, with two points, exited the tournament unceremoniously, finishing last in the group.