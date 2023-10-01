RU RU NG NG
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury

The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury

Football news Today, 00:49
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Photo: Waalwijk's Twitter/Author unknown

Director of the Dutch “Walwijk” Frank van Mosselveld shared information about the condition of the team’s goalkeeper Etienne Vassen.

As you know, in the match of the 7th round of the Dutch championship against Ajax, the goalkeeper collided with striker Brian Brobbey from Ajax and lost consciousness.

The referee urgently stopped the match and doctors appeared on the field and began providing first aid to Wassen. The area of the field was covered by stewards with blankets to hide the action from the cameras. After some time, the goalkeeper was taken off the field on a stretcher and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Van Mosselveld noted after the incident that everyone was shocked by what happened.

“Fortunately, Wassen was conscious when he was placed in the ambulance. He, however, did not remember what happened on the field. I’m glad that he was able to answer questions,” the functionary noted.

The match was stopped with the score 3:2 in favor of Ajax and was never completed.

