Naomi Osaka suffered defeat against Zheng and was eliminated from the WTA1000 tournament in Rome

In the 1/8 finals of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome, Naomi Osaka (ranked 173rd in the world) faced off against Qinwen Zheng (ranked 7th in the world).

In the first set, the Chinese tennis player managed to defeat the Japanese player quite easily. It took her only 37 minutes to do so, with a score of 6:2. In the second set, Osaka fought back against her opponent, but she couldn't equalize the score. Zheng still proved to be stronger, winning 6:4.

Ranked seventh in the world, Zheng triumphs over former world number one Osaka and advances to the quarterfinals of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome. In the next round, she will play against the winner of the Goff/Badosa Hílbert match.

