The agent of Nagelsmann explained why the coach declined Chelsea's offer

The agent of German coach Julian Nagelsmann, Volker Struth, has revealed details about the negotiations with Chelsea's management.

As known, the parties engaged in lengthy discussions but ultimately failed to reach an agreement.

"Yes, it is true that after Nagelsmann's departure from Bayern Munich, Chelsea quickly contacted us. I believe that turning down this opportunity was the right decision. His appointment would have come with high expectations, considering the hundreds of millions spent on new players. In my opinion, Nagelsmann was the top candidate for the job, and if he had expressed interest in the position, he would have been appointed," stated the agent.