Spain defeated Croatia and became the winner of the League of Nations
В the final match of the UEFA Nations League, the Spanish national team defeated Croatia in a penalty shootout and became the champions of the tournament.
Spain won the Nations League for the first time. In 2021, the Spanish team lost to the French national team in the final.
Croatia - Spain: 0-0 (penalties: 4-5)
Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic (Stanisic, 112), Vida, Sutalo, Perisic, Modric, Kovacic, Brozovic, Pasalic (Petkovic, 61), Ivanusec (Vlasic, 78), Kramaric (Maier, 90).
Spain: Unai Simon, Navas (Carvajal, 97), Laporte, Le Normand (Nacho, 78), Alba, Fabian Ruiz (Merino, 78), Rodri, Pino (Fati, 66), Gavi (Olmo, 87), Asensio, Morata (Hoselu, 66).
