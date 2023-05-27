Simone Inzaghi received offers from Spain

nter's head coach Simone Inzaghi, will continue his work at the club.

The source writes that the Milan club bosses are determined to continue working with the specialist for next season.

The coach himself also confirmed his desire not to change his place of work.

At the same time journalist Fabrizio Biasin writes that Inzaghi was invited by Spanish La Liga clubs, but the specialist did not accept the offer.

It should be recalled that under the guidance of the Italian, the team will play in the Champions League final this season.