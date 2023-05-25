Shevchenko summed up the season for AC Milan

World soccer legend Andriy Shevchenko has assessed the game of his former club Milan this season.

The Ukrainian believes that the team had huge difficulties during the season, but Milan was able to impose the fight for fourth place in Serie A and even made it to the semifinals of the Champions League.

"I want to highlight coach Stefano Pioli, who led them to the Scudetto last season. I hope Milan will continue to perform well in the future," he said.

Recall that a few rounds before the end of the Serie A, AC Milan has 64 points and takes fourth place in the standings.