Shakhtar's main star does not want to renew his contract with the club

The 21-year-old Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin does not intend to extend his contract with the club yet.

According to the journalist and commentator Viktor Vatsko, the club will be forced to sell the player in the summer.

The thing is that his contract with Shakhtar expires next year.

This season Trubin has played for the Pitmen in 36 games in all competitions, conceding 40 goals and appearing in 12 appearances.