Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Photo: Shakhtar's Instagram / Author unknown

In a friendly match, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" suffered a defeat against AEK from Athens.

In the 12th minute, Levi Garcia opened the scoring, but a few minutes later, the Greek club was reduced to 10 men due to the dismissal of Nordine Amrabat. However, in the 28th minute, Shakhtar's player, Danilo Udod, was also sent off. In the 40th minute, Garcia scored his second goal, completing a brace. In the middle of the second half, Garcia completed his hat-trick, extending the goal difference significantly. Towards the end of the match, Zinny scored two more goals.

Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine - AEK Athens, Greece: 0-5 (0-2)
Goals: Garcia, 12' - 0:1, Garcia, 40' - 0:2, Garcia, 65' - 0:3, Zinny, 83' - 0:4, Zinny, 86' - 0:5

Red cards: Amrabat (15'), Udod (28').

Shakhtar (1st half): Tvardovskyi - Korniienko, Matviienko, Bondar, Gocholishvili - Castillo, Udod - Topalov, Hlushchenko, Zubkov - Kelsi.

Shakhtar (2nd half): Puzankov - Farina, Rakitskyi, Bondar (Drozd, 81'), Kozik - Topalov, Ocheretko, Castillo (Tsukanov, 59'), Vyunyk - Kelsi (Yanovich, 71'), Sikan.

AEK Athens (starting lineup): Athanasiadis - Hadjisafi, Mukudi, Vida, Rota - Simanski - Eliasson, Amrabat - Jonsson - Tzuber, Garcia.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
