Shakhtar sensationally beats Barca, Borussia beats Newcastle again. Group F and H results

On Tuesday, November 7th, the first matches of the UEFA Champions League took place. Borussia hosted Newcastle United at their home ground, while Shakhtar faced Barcelona.

Shakhtar - Barcelona - 1:0

Barcelona traveled to the away match as the clear favorite. However, in the first half, it was Shakhtar who showed greater attacking prowess. The Ukrainian club not only defended their goal securely but also responded with sharp counterattacks. As a result, on the 40th minute, striker Danilo Sikan, following a delivery from Gvilia, scored with a header to open the scoring. The teams went into halftime with the hosts holding a narrow lead.

In the second half, Shakhtar mostly focused on defending and ceded possession to Barcelona. However, the team managed by Xavi couldn't create clear scoring opportunities. In the dying minutes, Shakhtar found the net again, but this goal was disallowed due to offside.

Shakhtar held onto their slim 1-0 advantage, securing their second victory in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and currently occupying the third position. Barcelona tops Group H with nine points after four matchdays.

Borussia - Newcastle - 2:0

The "Yellow and Blacks" began the match better and more energetically, but they struggled to create clear chances for a significant part of the game. Only in the 26th minute did the hosts finally break the deadlock, with Fullkrug scoring after an assist from Zabitzer. The first half concluded with Borussia holding a minimal lead.

After the break, Newcastle attempted to mount a comeback and salvage the match. They held more possession, but Borussia defended resolutely. When the English side pushed forward to equalize, the "Yellow and Blacks" capitalized on a counterattack and doubled their lead.

This was enough for Borussia to secure their second consecutive victory. Terzic's team now has seven points after four matchdays and temporarily sits atop Group F.