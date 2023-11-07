RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Shakhtar sensationally beats Barca, Borussia beats Newcastle again. Group F and H results

Shakhtar sensationally beats Barca, Borussia beats Newcastle again. Group F and H results

Football news Yesterday, 14:41
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Shakhtar sensationally beats Barca, Borussia beats Newcastle again. Group F and H results Shakhtar sensationally beats Barca, Borussia beats Newcastle again. Group F and H results

On Tuesday, November 7th, the first matches of the UEFA Champions League took place. Borussia hosted Newcastle United at their home ground, while Shakhtar faced Barcelona.

Shakhtar - Barcelona - 1:0

Barcelona traveled to the away match as the clear favorite. However, in the first half, it was Shakhtar who showed greater attacking prowess. The Ukrainian club not only defended their goal securely but also responded with sharp counterattacks. As a result, on the 40th minute, striker Danilo Sikan, following a delivery from Gvilia, scored with a header to open the scoring. The teams went into halftime with the hosts holding a narrow lead.

In the second half, Shakhtar mostly focused on defending and ceded possession to Barcelona. However, the team managed by Xavi couldn't create clear scoring opportunities. In the dying minutes, Shakhtar found the net again, but this goal was disallowed due to offside.

Shakhtar held onto their slim 1-0 advantage, securing their second victory in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and currently occupying the third position. Barcelona tops Group H with nine points after four matchdays.

Borussia - Newcastle - 2:0

The "Yellow and Blacks" began the match better and more energetically, but they struggled to create clear chances for a significant part of the game. Only in the 26th minute did the hosts finally break the deadlock, with Fullkrug scoring after an assist from Zabitzer. The first half concluded with Borussia holding a minimal lead.

After the break, Newcastle attempted to mount a comeback and salvage the match. They held more possession, but Borussia defended resolutely. When the English side pushed forward to equalize, the "Yellow and Blacks" capitalized on a counterattack and doubled their lead.

This was enough for Borussia to secure their second consecutive victory. Terzic's team now has seven points after four matchdays and temporarily sits atop Group F.

Related teams and leagues
Shakhtar Donetsk Borussia Dortmund Barcelona Newcastle Champions League
Popular news
Ancelotti names Champions League favorites Football news Today, 04:43 Ancelotti names Champions League favorites
Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house Football news Today, 03:58 Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house
Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future Football news Today, 03:05 Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future
Ederson breaks Champions League record Football news Today, 02:53 Ederson breaks Champions League record
In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child Football news Today, 02:42 In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child
Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:04 Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Rewrote history. 40-year-old Pepe became the Champions League record holder Tennis news Today, 05:21 Record amount. How much did Swiatek earn for winning the WTA Finals? Football news Today, 04:43 Ancelotti names Champions League favorites Football news Today, 03:58 Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house Football news Today, 03:46 It became known whether Aspas will be punished for rowdy behavior after the La Liga match Football news Today, 03:37 Lewandowski had his worst streak since 2011 Football news Today, 03:18 Mudryk invited another famous Ukrainian to the Premier League Football news Today, 03:05 Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future Football news Today, 02:53 Ederson breaks Champions League record Football news Today, 02:42 In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child
Sport Predictions
Football Today Polokwane vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Union prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Salzburg vs Inter prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Braga prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today PSV vs Lens prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football 09 nov 2023 Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023