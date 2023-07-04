EN RU
Shakhtar negotiates the transfer of an African player

Photo: Twitter Maccabi

Shakhtar Donetsk are interested in Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Parfey Giagon.

The Cote d'Ivoire winger can move to the Ukrainian championship for only 3 million euros.

As the source writes, the transfer may take place in the near future. The Israeli club has already started looking for a replacement for Giagon, who can play on the soccer field as a striker and on the left flank of midfield.

Last season, 22-year-old Giagon played for "Maccabi" 37 matches in all competitions, in which he scored four goals and gave two assists.

Please be reminded that Shakhtar are currently in the Netherlands, where the team is having their first training camp. There the Ukrainian champion is planning to play five friendly games.

Last season Shakhtar won the right to play in the Champions League, finishing in the third basket of the draw in the group stage of Europe's most prestigious club tournament.

The other day, the Ukrainian team introduced a new head coach - Patrick van Leeuwen. The contract with him was signed until the end of June 2025.

