PHOTO. Formula 1 driver's lover impressed fans with candid photos

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll finished seventeenth at the recent Miami Grand Prix, but it was his lover Sara Pagliaroli who impressed fans by posing for photographers in the Italian lingerie brand's new range.

The 28-year-old model has previously worked with Victoria's Secret, and now in her home country she is the face of lingerie and swimwear manufacturer Yamamay, and it was her products that she presented.

With Stroll she has been in a relationship for more than two years, and publicly the couple first appeared in public at the premiere of the James Bond film "No Time to Die". Sarah herself has been a model since she was a teenager and has already worked with various brands such as Adria Beachwear and Replay Jeans.

The son of the Aston Martin team boss made his Formula One debut in 2017, making history as the second-youngest driver to start a race and secure a podium place.