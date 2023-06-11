"Shakhtar" has chosen a new head coach

The new head coach of Donetsk's "Shakhtar" will be the coach of Luhansk's "Zorya," Patrick van Leeuwen, as reported by the YouTube channel "TaToTake."

According to the source, the candidacy of the Dutch specialist has been approved by the president of "Shakhtar," Rinat Akhmetov.

At "Shakhtar," van Leeuwen will replace the current coach, Igor Jovićević, who led the club to the championship title in the Ukrainian Premier League. "Zorya" finished third under van Leeuwen's guidance.