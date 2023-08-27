Sevilla want to loan experienced Barcelona defender

"Sevilla" has shown interest in Barcelona's defender and French national team player Clément Lenglet, according to Marca.

According to the source, the Sevilla club is interested in loaning the player for one year. However, the high salary of the Frenchman, who earns €16 million per year at the Catalan club, could pose a problem.

Earlier, it was reported that Lenglet was close to a transfer to "Al-Nassr" in Saudi Arabia for €10 million plus an additional €5 million in bonuses. However, the transfer fell through at the last moment. It's worth noting that the 28-year-old defender previously played for Sevilla during the 2017/2018 season.

Lenglet has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2018. He transferred to the Catalan club from Sevilla for a fee of €35.9 million. He has played a total of 160 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Lenglet has been playing for the French national team since 2019. He has participated in 15 matches for the French national team, scoring one goal and receiving two yellow cards.