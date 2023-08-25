RU RU NG NG
Main News Sevilla announce signing of Belgian midfielder

Sevilla announce signing of Belgian midfielder

Football news Today, 01:20
Sevilla announce signing of Belgian midfielder Photo: Sevilla website / Author unknown

The press office of Sevilla has announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Dodi Lukébakio from Hertha Berlin and the Belgian national team.

The Spanish club has paid 10 million euros for the player, and this amount could increase further with additional bonuses. The Belgian has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Lukébakio, 25, had been playing for Hertha since the summer of 2019. He joined the German club from English side Watford for a transfer fee of 20 million euros. He has played a total of 100 matches for the Berlin club in all competitions, scoring 28 goals and providing 18 assists. Prior to his time at Hertha, he also played for Anderlecht, Toulouse, Charleroi, Fortuna Düsseldorf, and Wolfsburg.

Lukébakio has represented the Belgian national team since 2020. He has played eight matches for the Belgian national team in various competitions, without scoring any goals but contributing three assists.

It's worth noting that Sevilla became the winner of the UEFA Europa League in the previous season, granting them the opportunity to participate in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Sevilla Hertha Berlin Bundesliga Germany LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news Today, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news Yesterday, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news Yesterday, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news 23 aug 2023, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Saudi Arabia may have a footballer with salary more than have Ronaldo Football news Today, 01:51 Manchester United close to signing rival Trubin to Benfica Football news Today, 01:35 Arsenal have found a replacement for the injured Timber in Serie A Football news Today, 01:20 Sevilla announce signing of Belgian midfielder Football news Today, 00:50 Manchester United set to sign veteran defender Football news Today, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news Yesterday, 15:00 Cancelo's transfer to Barcelona may not take place Football news Yesterday, 14:50 Marseille reach deal for Inter Argentine striker Football news Yesterday, 14:19 Chelsea lost Ukrainian Mudrik due to injury Football news Yesterday, 13:50 Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's chances to buy Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football Today Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023