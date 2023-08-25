Sevilla announce signing of Belgian midfielder

The press office of Sevilla has announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Dodi Lukébakio from Hertha Berlin and the Belgian national team.

The Spanish club has paid 10 million euros for the player, and this amount could increase further with additional bonuses. The Belgian has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Lukébakio, 25, had been playing for Hertha since the summer of 2019. He joined the German club from English side Watford for a transfer fee of 20 million euros. He has played a total of 100 matches for the Berlin club in all competitions, scoring 28 goals and providing 18 assists. Prior to his time at Hertha, he also played for Anderlecht, Toulouse, Charleroi, Fortuna Düsseldorf, and Wolfsburg.

Lukébakio has represented the Belgian national team since 2020. He has played eight matches for the Belgian national team in various competitions, without scoring any goals but contributing three assists.

It's worth noting that Sevilla became the winner of the UEFA Europa League in the previous season, granting them the opportunity to participate in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.