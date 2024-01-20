Serie A. Milan snatched victory over Udinese in a scandalous match

In the 21st round of the Italian Serie A, Milan faced Udinese. The match took place at the Friuli stadium in Udine and was marked by a racist scandal.

In the 35th minute, due to racist insults from Udinese fans, Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan left the field. By that time, the visitors were leading, and five minutes later, Maignan's teammates persuaded him to return to the field, and the match resumed. Immediately after the resumption of the game, Samardzic equalized with a beautiful shot, and the teams went into halftime with a draw.

In the middle of the second half, Udinese scored a second goal. Florian Thauvin, who came off the bench, took advantage of a defensive mistake and put his team ahead. However, Udinese failed to defeat Milan once again this season. Eight minutes after stepping onto the field, Luka Jović equalized, and in injury time, Okafor's precise strike secured victory for the visitors.

Udinese 2-3 Milan

Goals: Samardzic 42, Thauvin 62 — Loftus-Cheek 31, Jovic 83, Okafor 90+3.