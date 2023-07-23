Scandalous football player of Dynamo Kyiv is close to moving to Sivasspor

RU RU
Turkish club "Sivasspor" is close to acquiring the winger of Kyiv's "Dynamo" and Luxembourg national team player, Gerson Rodrigues, according to Cumhuriyet.

"We are in negotiations for the transfer of Gerson Rodrigues from Kyiv's Dynamo. We are in the final stages of the transfer," said Sivasspor's vice president, Gekhan Karagel.

The 28-year-old Rodrigues has been playing for Dynamo since 2019, transferring from the Japanese club "Jubilo Iwata" for a fee of two million euros. He has played a total of 53 matches for Dynamo, scoring nine goals and providing four assists. Rodrigues has repeatedly violated the team's disciplinary rules after moving to Kyiv. As a result, the management of Dynamo loaned the player to "Ankaragucu," "Troyes," "Eyupspor," and "Al-Wahda." His contract with Dynamo is valid until the summer of 2024.

Rodrigues has been representing the Luxembourg national team since 2017. He has played 54 matches for Luxembourg, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists, and has received 13 yellow cards and one red card.

