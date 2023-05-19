Saudi club "Al-Hilal" has improved its offer for footballer Lionel Messi

Saudi club "Al-Hilal" is persistently pursuing the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi.

The Arab club is ready to increase its salary offer to the player to €500 million per season.

Potentially, this could become the largest contract in the history of football.

Meanwhile, rumors about Messi's return to his former club, "Barcelona," continue to circulate.

The Argentine's contract with the Parisian club is valid until 2023.