Saudi Arabian club is willing to triple the salary of French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Saudi club Al-Hilal is reportedly not giving up hope of signing Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris.

According to Footmercato, the Saudi club is willing to triple Lloris's salary in order to secure his transfer.

The source suggests that the goalkeeper is currently considering the offer.

Lloris is under contract with Tottenham Hotspur until the summer of 2024. In the current season, he has played 31 matches and conceded 45 goals.