Saudi Al-Hilal is confident of a Messi transfer

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal have no doubt that PSG's Argentine forward Lionel Messi will join their team.

According to Marca, the Arab country hopes to revive the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi and is ready to offer the Argentine striker a staggering salary of 300 million euros per year.

Messi's contract with the Parisian club runs until the summer of 2023.

He has scored 20 goals and 20 assists in 39 matches in all competitions this season.