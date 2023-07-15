RU RU
Main News Sassuolo won 22-0

Sassuolo won 22-0

Football news Today, 17:15
Sassuolo won 22-0 Photo: Instagram "Sassuolo" / Author unknown

In a friendly match, Sassuolo demolished Real Vicenza, a team from Serie C, with a score of 22-0.

Andrea Pinamonti opened the scoring early in the match. In the 11th minute, Pinamonti extended the lead. Janis Antiste increased the goal difference in the 20th minute, followed by Domenico Berardi finding the net a few minutes later. Berardi scored his fifth goal in the 28th minute, and Antiste added another goal shortly after. Georgios Kyriakopoulos scored in the 36th minute, and Pinamonti found the net again. Before halftime, Antiste scored another goal, and Mateus Enrico also got on the scoresheet.

At the beginning of the second half, Nedim Bayrami scored, and a few minutes later, Christian Tørseth scored his first goal of the match. Tørseth quickly added another goal, and Samuel Mulattieri scored two goals within three minutes. Bayrami scored again in the 64th minute. The following nine minutes passed without any goals, but Mulattieri found the net again. Bayrami scored in the 79th minute. Towards the end of the match, Tørseth and Mulattieri each scored two more goals.

Thus, Samuel Mulattieri was the top scorer of the match with five goals, closely followed by Christian Tørseth with four goals. Pinamonti, Antiste, and Bayrami each scored three goals. Berardi scored a brace, while Kyriakopoulos and Mateus Enrico contributed with one goal each.

Sassuolo - Real Vicenza - 22:0 (10:0)
Goals: Pinamonti 2 - 1:0, Pinamonti 11 - 2:0, Antiste 20 - 3:0, Berardi 23 - 4:0, Berardi 28 - 5:0, Antiste 30 - 6:0, Kyriakopoulos 36 - 7:0, Pinamonti 41 - 8:0, Antiste 44 - 9:0, Mateus Enrico 45 - 10:0, Bayrami 48 - 11:0, Tørseth 51 - 12:0, Tørseth 54 - 13:0, Mulattieri 56 - 14:0, Mulattieri 58 - 15:0, Bayrami 64 - 16:0, Mulattieri 73 - 17:0, Bayrami 79 - 18:0, Tørseth 83 - 19:0, Mulattieri 85 - 20:0, Mulattieri 88 - 21:0, Tørseth 90 - 22:0.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Sassuolo Real Vicenza Serie A Italy Club Friendlies
Popular news
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news Today, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news Today, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news Yesterday, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news 13 july 2023, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Football news 13 july 2023, 14:35 AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news 12 july 2023, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:30 Aaron Ramsey turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia and returned to his native club Football news Today, 17:15 Fiorentina may strengthen the Brazilian from Juventus Football news Today, 17:15 Sassuolo won 22-0 Football news Today, 16:55 Portugal star striker wants to move to Barcelona Football news Today, 16:42 AS Monaco bought the goalkeeper for 10 million euros Football news Today, 16:30 Sadio Mane could leave Bayern for a huge salary Football news Today, 16:15 Newcastle offered €95m for Kvaradona Football news Today, 15:55 Ajax announce the departure of the legendary midfielder Football news Today, 15:42 PSG want to buy Juventus striker Football news Today, 15:30 Liverpool close in on Manchester City midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football 16 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Curitiba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Sao Paulo vs Santos predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Lanus vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Cordoba Central vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Argentinos Juniors vs Colon Santa Fe predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 17 july 2023 Inter Turku vs KuPS predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023