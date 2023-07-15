Sassuolo won 22-0

In a friendly match, Sassuolo demolished Real Vicenza, a team from Serie C, with a score of 22-0.

Andrea Pinamonti opened the scoring early in the match. In the 11th minute, Pinamonti extended the lead. Janis Antiste increased the goal difference in the 20th minute, followed by Domenico Berardi finding the net a few minutes later. Berardi scored his fifth goal in the 28th minute, and Antiste added another goal shortly after. Georgios Kyriakopoulos scored in the 36th minute, and Pinamonti found the net again. Before halftime, Antiste scored another goal, and Mateus Enrico also got on the scoresheet.

At the beginning of the second half, Nedim Bayrami scored, and a few minutes later, Christian Tørseth scored his first goal of the match. Tørseth quickly added another goal, and Samuel Mulattieri scored two goals within three minutes. Bayrami scored again in the 64th minute. The following nine minutes passed without any goals, but Mulattieri found the net again. Bayrami scored in the 79th minute. Towards the end of the match, Tørseth and Mulattieri each scored two more goals.

Thus, Samuel Mulattieri was the top scorer of the match with five goals, closely followed by Christian Tørseth with four goals. Pinamonti, Antiste, and Bayrami each scored three goals. Berardi scored a brace, while Kyriakopoulos and Mateus Enrico contributed with one goal each.

Sassuolo - Real Vicenza - 22:0 (10:0)

Goals: Pinamonti 2 - 1:0, Pinamonti 11 - 2:0, Antiste 20 - 3:0, Berardi 23 - 4:0, Berardi 28 - 5:0, Antiste 30 - 6:0, Kyriakopoulos 36 - 7:0, Pinamonti 41 - 8:0, Antiste 44 - 9:0, Mateus Enrico 45 - 10:0, Bayrami 48 - 11:0, Tørseth 51 - 12:0, Tørseth 54 - 13:0, Mulattieri 56 - 14:0, Mulattieri 58 - 15:0, Bayrami 64 - 16:0, Mulattieri 73 - 17:0, Bayrami 79 - 18:0, Tørseth 83 - 19:0, Mulattieri 85 - 20:0, Mulattieri 88 - 21:0, Tørseth 90 - 22:0.