Sampaoli is left without a job: Tite may be appointed in his place

The Brazilian football club Flamengo announced the termination of the contract with its head coach, 63-year-old Jorge Sampaoli.

According to information from ESPN, the management of the famous club took such a step less than a week after the Argentine coach missed the last chance to win the Brazilian Cup.

Over the weekend, Flamengo drew 1-1 with Sao Paulo in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil final and were knocked out of the tournament after losing the first leg 0-1.

In addition, Flamengo lost its chance to fight in the Libertadores Cup, losing to the Paraguayan Olimpia already at the 1/8 final stage.

In the Brazilian Championship, the team is in seventh place after 24 matches, 11 points behind the leader, Botafogo. There is no need to talk about Flamengo’s chances of winning the national title this season.

Sampaoli once worked with the Argentina national team and also headed such famous clubs as Sevilla and Marseille. He took charge of the Brazilian Flamengo in April. His contract ran until the end of 2024.

It is expected that 62-year-old Tite will be invited to replace him.