Salzburg failed to stop Inter

Internazionale Milan continue to produce fantastic away results this season. Simone Inzaghi's team have not lost a single match in seven games outside the San Siro since last season's UEFA Champions League final.

Today, there was a strong possibility that the match between Salzburg and Inter would end in a 0-0 draw. However, the Italian club managed to convert their chances towards the end of the game into goals as Lautaro Martinez converted a penalty.

Earlier we reported that in the other Group D match today, Real Sociedad beat Benfica 3-1 at home.

Inter, along with Real Sociedad, have qualified for the UEFA Champions League play-offs in Group D ahead of schedule. Salzburg and Benfica will fight for the UEFA Europa League in the last two rounds.

In the next round, Inter will play away to Benfica, while Salzburg will visit Real Sociedad.

Salzburg - Inter 0:1

Goal: Lautaro Martinez 85