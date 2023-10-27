RU RU NG NG
Football news Rooney promises big changes in Birmingham

Today, 04:48
New Birmingham coach Wayne Rooney explained how he plans to change the game of his new team.

According to the English football legend, he has recently spoken to the players and asked them to be frank with him.

"I want to change the team's style of play. Previously, they spent too much time on defense and I didn't like it. However, in the new tactics, all players need to be involved, and now we are not doing that. Maybe I'm asking too much? If it doesn’t work out, then we will look for a different approach,” ITASportPress quoted Rooney as saying.

Based on the results of 13 rounds, Birmingham City ranks 12th in the Championship standings. The team has got 18 points and still has every chance of a place in the playoffs for reaching the elite of the English football.

Rooney's team will play their next match on October 28 away against Southampton.

38-year-old Wayne Rooney began his coaching career in 2019. His last club was American DC United.

