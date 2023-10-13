Wayne Rooney explains why he returned to England

Former England striker Wayne Rooney has revealed what prompted him to return to his homeland.

Recently, the star coach decided to join Birmingham.

Rooney explained that although his goal was to gain experience and further develop in the US, he was very excited about the opportunity to return to England and train there.

According to the former England international, Birmingham are a big club with clear ambitions and a desire to move forward. He also expressed his desire to be part of a historic attempt to bring success back to the club.

Birmingham City are currently sixth in the Championship standings with 18 points from 11 matches. The team will play their next match against Middlesbrough on October 21 away.

37-year-old Wayne Rooney, known for his performances for Everton and Manchester United, began his coaching career in 2019.