Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham

Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham

Football news Today, 07:05
Ex-Manchester United striker and former DC United head coach Wayne Rooney has officially taken charge of the new team.

On October 11, he was appointed the new head coach of Birmingham City, which plays in the Championship.

Let us recall that Rooney left his position as coach of the American DC United in early October.

Even before Rooney’s official appointment to Birmingham, it became known that his salary would be three times more than that of the team’s previous coach, John Eustace. The English specialist signed a contract with the club for three and a half years.

Birmingham City are currently in sixth place in the Championship standings, with 18 points after 11 matches. The team will play their next match on October 21 against Middlesbrough. The meeting will take place outside.

Rooney, 37, gained fame while playing for England, Manchester United and Everton. After retiring as a football player, he became a coach and started working for the first time in 2019.

